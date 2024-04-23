Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lowered by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,764,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,109,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,910,000 after buying an additional 196,065 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

