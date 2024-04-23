Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

