Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 951 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

