Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,264 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 606,743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after acquiring an additional 429,650 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.70.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

