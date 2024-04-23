London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,481 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.