LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,160,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 595,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

