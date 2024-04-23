Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,964 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

