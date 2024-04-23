Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,745.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 980,781 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Constellium by 167.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,406,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 983.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 562,484 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,772,000. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 355,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

