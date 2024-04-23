Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $345.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

