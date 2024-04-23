Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Netflix by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,219,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $554.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

