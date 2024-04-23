Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 358,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 133,038 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Trading Up 1.2 %

EVH stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

