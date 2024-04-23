OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 273,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

