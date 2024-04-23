OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 230.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

