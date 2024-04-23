OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 432 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.