OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 3,671 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

