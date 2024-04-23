OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $717.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $955.26 and its 200-day moving average is $554.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

