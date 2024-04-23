OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 8,126 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

