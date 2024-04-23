Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE:WTI opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $348.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 8.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

