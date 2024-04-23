Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 34,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.