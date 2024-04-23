Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

