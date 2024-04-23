Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on May 10th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.18. The company has a market cap of £635.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,556.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 233.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.27).
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund
