Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on May 10th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.18. The company has a market cap of £635.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,556.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 233.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.27).

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.