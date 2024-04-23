Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.17. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.77 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

