Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,690 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

