Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

