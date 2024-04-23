Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

COP stock opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

