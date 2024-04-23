Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $319.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

