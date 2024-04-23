Sigma Planning Corp Sells 25,580 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 567,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $147,628,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 153,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,895,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average of $263.62. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

