Signaturefd LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 484.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $25,487,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RCL opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

