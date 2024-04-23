Signaturefd LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 4.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,433,000 after buying an additional 98,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,155,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,465,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 768,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $131.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

