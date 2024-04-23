Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,963.27 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,010.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,764.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.