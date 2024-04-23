S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in S&P Global by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
NYSE:SPGI opened at $416.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.76.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
