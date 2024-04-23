Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

