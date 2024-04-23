Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $7,235,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $265.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.60 and its 200 day moving average is $351.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $254.31 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

