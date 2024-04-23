Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $717.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $955.26 and its 200-day moving average is $554.71. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $949.85.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.