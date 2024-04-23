SVB Wealth LLC Grows Position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Wag! Group worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 275.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wag! Group news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 977,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $32,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 977,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $26,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,362 shares of company stock valued at $689,213. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wag! Group Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

