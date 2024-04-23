SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.