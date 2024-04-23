Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BND opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

