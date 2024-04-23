Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,507 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,785,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,208,000 after buying an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

