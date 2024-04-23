Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

