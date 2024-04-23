Xponance Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,273 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,883 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies



Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

