Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.10 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

Leidos stock opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

