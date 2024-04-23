Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 46,182 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 383.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 43.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 95,588 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

