Duality Advisers LP Purchases 2,705 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 65.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCY. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,476.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and have sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

