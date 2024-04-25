Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.45 and last traded at $120.30. 3,156,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,058,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.56.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

