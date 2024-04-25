Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $87.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hibbett traded as high as $86.70 and last traded at $86.12, with a volume of 1400733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hibbett

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hibbett Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.