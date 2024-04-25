Raymond James Increases Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.65

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ORE. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.86.

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

