Russell Fryer Sells 70,000 Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 70,000 shares of Critical Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £6,300 ($7,781.62).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Russell Fryer sold 110,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £9,900 ($12,228.26).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

On Tuesday, February 13th, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Critical Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON:CRTM opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday. Critical Metals Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

