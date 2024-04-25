The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.89.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $303.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.26 and a 200-day moving average of $298.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

