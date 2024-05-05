CIBC Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$51.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$52.50 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.11.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 224.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.42.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0611995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

