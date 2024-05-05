Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$67.00.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.56.
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
